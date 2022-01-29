Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 18,960 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,960 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 91.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,323,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,480 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,049,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,945 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 50.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,435,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,576 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 9,728.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,486,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,500 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.9% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 16,632,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,580 shares during the period. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Sunday, December 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

AZN stock opened at $59.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $64.21. The stock has a market cap of $183.73 billion, a PE ratio of 92.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.40.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

