Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 701 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth $1,428,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 494.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 15,094 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,937,000 after purchasing an additional 63,270 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 258,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,948,000 after purchasing an additional 17,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.6% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $272.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 79.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $317.15 and its 200-day moving average is $320.62. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $261.41 and a fifty-two week high of $376.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $175.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.77 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.90%. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.63) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MTN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.67.

In related news, insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total transaction of $32,467,895.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,832 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.66, for a total transaction of $620,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,877 shares of company stock worth $33,704,023 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

