Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,454,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,404,000 after buying an additional 252,370 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 18,713,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,365,000 after buying an additional 908,972 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,736,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,893,000 after buying an additional 565,022 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,928,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,022,000 after buying an additional 3,475,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,615,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,029,000 after buying an additional 106,808 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $98.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.63 and a 200 day moving average of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $99.15.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

