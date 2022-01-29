Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,722 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 268.0% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 66.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $109.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.16. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.08 and a 12 month high of $111.28. The company has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.02.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 58.03%.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,342 shares of company stock worth $1,748,082 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.41.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

