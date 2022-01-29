Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,097 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 5.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 14.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.2% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 85,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

XYL stock opened at $101.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.64 and its 200 day moving average is $124.52. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $94.63 and a one year high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.92%.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,262,601.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $260,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,643 shares of company stock worth $7,766,221. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.30.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

