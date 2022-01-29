Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,313 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of GATX worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in GATX by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,625,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $320,782,000 after acquiring an additional 99,799 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in GATX by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,096,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,983,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GATX by 5.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,059,000 after acquiring an additional 29,971 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in GATX by 30.1% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 552,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,525,000 after acquiring an additional 128,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in GATX by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 459,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GATX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.99.

GATX opened at $104.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.94. GATX Co. has a 1-year low of $84.50 and a 1-year high of $107.33. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 0.91.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.73 million. GATX had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

