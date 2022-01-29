Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,858 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Balchem worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $486,190,000 after purchasing an additional 41,579 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,826,000 after purchasing an additional 120,993 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Balchem by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,519,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,183,000 after acquiring an additional 898,811 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Balchem by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 997,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,642,000 after acquiring an additional 51,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Balchem by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 995,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,635,000 after acquiring an additional 27,645 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Balchem alerts:

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $144.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.09 and its 200-day moving average is $149.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.86. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $106.29 and a 52 week high of $174.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 0.56.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Balchem had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $197.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.30%.

BCPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sidoti lowered shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Balchem from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.