Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,357 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 293,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,610,000 after purchasing an additional 46,050 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Bank OZK by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Bank OZK by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bank OZK by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Bank OZK by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 483,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,385,000 after acquiring an additional 58,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

OZK stock opened at $47.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.07 and its 200-day moving average is $44.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.67. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $36.50 and a twelve month high of $51.39.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $296.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.42 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 46.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OZK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

