Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,498 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,401.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 842,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,365,000 after purchasing an additional 818,514 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,868,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 275.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 471,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,319,000 after purchasing an additional 346,254 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,718,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,648,000 after purchasing an additional 341,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.7% in the third quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 779,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,622,000 after purchasing an additional 325,445 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $74.62 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $85.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.60.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

