Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 60.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,588 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 22.6% in the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 79.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

NYSE:MEG opened at $42.70 on Friday. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.56 and a one year high of $80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.91 and a beta of 0.12.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $132.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.31 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Allan Dicks sold 32,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $2,371,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Janet Risi Field bought 7,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.71 per share, for a total transaction of $499,865.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,314 shares of company stock worth $5,204,309 in the last three months. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MEG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Montrose Environmental Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.06.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.