Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the third quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on CYBR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their target price on CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $129.28 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.31 and its 200 day moving average is $162.87. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $121.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.