Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,050 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in HubSpot by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 2.9% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 122.3% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 23,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,632,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in HubSpot by 5.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter worth $3,962,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total value of $9,581,184.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,099 shares of company stock valued at $46,166,705. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HubSpot from $610.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $773.36.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $456.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.78 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $628.39 and its 200 day moving average is $675.87. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $359.84 and a 1-year high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.42 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.