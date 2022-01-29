Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,750 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,761 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Qualys worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Qualys by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,123,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,160,000 after acquiring an additional 33,282 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its position in shares of Qualys by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 1,070,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Qualys by 5.3% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,022,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,748,000 after acquiring an additional 51,031 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Qualys by 24.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 711,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,607,000 after acquiring an additional 139,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 4.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,333,000 after acquiring an additional 31,977 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qualys alerts:

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $1,268,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 4,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $600,846.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 304,363 shares of company stock valued at $38,490,870. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.88.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $123.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.54 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.61. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.26 and a 1 year high of $145.18.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $104.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.