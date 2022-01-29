Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,870 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTXS. Barclays PLC raised its position in Citrix Systems by 1,589.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,685,964 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $610,503,000 after buying an additional 5,349,325 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 47.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,584,935 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,827,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980,448 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 14,603.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 521,815 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $56,027,000 after purchasing an additional 518,266 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 2,182.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 519,055 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $55,731,000 after purchasing an additional 496,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 183.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 724,509 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $77,791,000 after purchasing an additional 469,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $105.55 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.07 and a twelve month high of $144.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.70.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 155.24% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.96%.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. William Blair downgraded Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup downgraded Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.86.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

