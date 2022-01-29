Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,220 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Motco grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 37.5% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $229.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.73 and a 200 day moving average of $220.51. The stock has a market cap of $129.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $261.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.50.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

