Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.74 Million Stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:WTM opened at $1,024.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,020.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1,074.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $978.51 and a 12 month high of $1,267.52.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($130.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $356.20 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 49.54%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

