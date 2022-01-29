Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,731 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,260,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $480,237,000 after acquiring an additional 84,216 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $194,915,000 after acquiring an additional 589,621 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $133,612,000 after acquiring an additional 329,988 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,815,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 13.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 811,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $71,190,000 after buying an additional 93,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEIS. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.45.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $81.90 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.79 and a 12-month high of $122.36. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.16.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $346.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

