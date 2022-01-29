Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.58 Million in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 88,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,577,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Grid Dynamics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 120.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 2.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 24.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 10.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 161.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GDYN opened at $25.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.24. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $42.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.05 and a beta of 0.67.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $57.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Grid Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GDYN. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Grid Dynamics in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

In other news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $142,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marina Levinson sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $90,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,556 shares of company stock worth $1,534,702 in the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

