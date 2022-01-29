Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPHB. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,008.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 38,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPHB opened at $72.23 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12 month low of $56.18 and a 12 month high of $83.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.02.

