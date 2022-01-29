Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,455 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,572,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,046,000 after purchasing an additional 124,254 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 68.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 155,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,499,000 after purchasing an additional 62,922 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 6.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 18.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 372,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,966,000 after purchasing an additional 57,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 51.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

In other HealthEquity news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $122,877.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.82 per share, with a total value of $1,070,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HQY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James lowered HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price target on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $51.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -732.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.21. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $90.65. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.44 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. HealthEquity’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

