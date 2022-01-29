Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 660 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Kadant worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Kadant during the third quarter worth $1,021,000. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kadant by 2.1% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 60,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,290,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Kadant by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 475,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,676,000 after buying an additional 15,874 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its stake in Kadant by 6.2% during the second quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 3,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Kadant by 33.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William P. Tully sold 1,564 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.32, for a total transaction of $343,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 4,728 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $1,046,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,301 shares of company stock valued at $7,152,324 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

KAI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

KAI opened at $208.08 on Friday. Kadant Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.55 and a 1-year high of $240.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.39.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $199.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.29%.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

