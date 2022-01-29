Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Natera were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Natera by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Natera by 148.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Natera by 2.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Natera by 1.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Natera in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total transaction of $769,237.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $289,860.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,115 shares of company stock valued at $13,494,651. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Natera to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Natera in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.82.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $65.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.33. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.02 and a 52 week high of $129.09. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative net margin of 72.15% and a negative return on equity of 85.05%. The company had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

