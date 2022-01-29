Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,168 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $155.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.65 billion, a PE ratio of 58.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.21 and its 200 day moving average is $142.65. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.14 and a 1 year high of $169.93.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.09%.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.92.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

