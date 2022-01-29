Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,778 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,778 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MU. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 2,145.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 97,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $9,324,214.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,948,161. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

Shares of MU stock opened at $79.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.30 and a 200-day moving average of $78.51. The company has a market cap of $88.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

