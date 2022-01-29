Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,819 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNI. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 17,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.1% during the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 5,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $119.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $136.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.53 and its 200 day moving average is $119.88.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.579 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.47.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

