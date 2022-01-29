Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,896 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,896 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Nutanix in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nutanix by 26.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Nutanix by 20.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Nutanix by 241.9% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NTNX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.09.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $26.04 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.57.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 4,233 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $128,640.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 15,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $492,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 276,579 shares of company stock valued at $8,442,786. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

