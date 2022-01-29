Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,728 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,853,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,417,617,000 after purchasing an additional 597,788 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,917,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,148,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,968 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Ventas by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,243,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,337,506,000 after purchasing an additional 879,579 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 350.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,824,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755,626 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ventas by 8.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,221,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,872,000 after purchasing an additional 625,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VTR shares. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ventas in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.19.

NYSE:VTR opened at $51.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.22. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.23. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.40 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 339.63%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

