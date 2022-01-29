Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 15,456 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 385.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,456 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in AGCO by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AGCO. Bank of America lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AGCO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.50.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $115.31 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $108.56 and a 1-year high of $158.62. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.19.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

