Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 4,084 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 0.5% in the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 58,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 4.9% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 9.5% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 0.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 221,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter.

BSTZ stock opened at $30.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.10. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $43.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

