Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Match Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $109.22 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.15 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.88.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $801.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Match Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Match Group from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $162.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.63.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

