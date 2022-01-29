Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Okta by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Okta by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Okta by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total value of $3,412,907.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $361,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,004 shares of company stock valued at $9,782,011 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Okta from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Okta from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.32.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $184.24 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.86 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. The company had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

