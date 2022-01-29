Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,400 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.05% of Equitrans Midstream worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 16.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,774,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,770,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 89.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,882,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250,022 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 248.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,095,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 27.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,318,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ETRN opened at $8.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $11.52.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $342.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.51 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 22.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ETRN shares. Barclays upped their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.