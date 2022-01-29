Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 1,586.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 303,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,407,000 after purchasing an additional 285,854 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 952,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,980,000 after purchasing an additional 137,207 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 174,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,281,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 356,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,526,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CROX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.22.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total transaction of $1,801,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.13, for a total transaction of $531,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,171,340. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $96.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.50 and a fifty-two week high of $183.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.08. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.71.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

