Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.54 Million Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,632 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 255.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,908,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,578 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,722,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,481,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,718,000 after purchasing an additional 550,103 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,629,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,918,000 after purchasing an additional 463,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $110.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.13. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $77.27 and a one year high of $117.96. The firm has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.27.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $6,102,791.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,401 shares of company stock worth $16,824,041. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.