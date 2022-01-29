Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.68 Million Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in shares of Diageo by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,605,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Diageo by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

DEO stock opened at $201.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $156.66 and a 1-year high of $223.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.15.

DEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Societe Generale upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($41.82) to GBX 3,200 ($43.17) in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $948.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

