Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,237 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Mplx by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,253,000 after purchasing an additional 255,707 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $32.34 on Friday. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $22.84 and a 12-month high of $32.54. The stock has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.09 and its 200-day moving average is $29.45.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Mplx had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 30.79%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.06%.

In other Mplx news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $864,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $156,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

