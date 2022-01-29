Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,182 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,873,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,066,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,908,000 after acquiring an additional 412,436 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 183.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 527,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,902,000 after acquiring an additional 341,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 220.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 213,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,576,000 after acquiring an additional 147,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 358.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 187,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,729,000 after acquiring an additional 146,557 shares in the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOGI opened at $81.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.86 and a 200-day moving average of $92.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.86. Logitech International S.A. has a 1-year low of $71.11 and a 1-year high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Logitech International had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LOGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.71.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

