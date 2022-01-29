Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 53.3% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $59,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

TRV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.36.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $166.82 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $171.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.88. The company has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.91 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,677 shares of company stock valued at $8,582,820. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.