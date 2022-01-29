Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) by 60.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,834 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.30% of Veritone worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VERI. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Veritone by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 772,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,494,000 after purchasing an additional 477,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Veritone by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,749,000 after purchasing an additional 288,272 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Veritone by 393.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 195,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 155,949 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Veritone by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,811,000 after purchasing an additional 143,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Veritone by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 111,295 shares in the last quarter. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Veritone news, President Ryan Steelberg acquired 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.47 per share, with a total value of $78,662.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VERI. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veritone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

NASDAQ VERI opened at $14.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $473.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 3.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.53. Veritone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $50.34.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $22.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.00 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 74.18% and a negative net margin of 87.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

