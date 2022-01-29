Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 3,543 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 133.3% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 55.2% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $120.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.40 and its 200 day moving average is $139.67. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.60 and a twelve month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Zimmer Biomet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.45.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

