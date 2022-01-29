Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 673 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,466,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 56,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 316,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $360.57 on Friday. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $224.82 and a 1 year high of $377.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $353.40 and its 200-day moving average is $329.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 95.58%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.77.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

