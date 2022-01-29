Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 8,191 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,191 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 163.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at $81,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at $109,000.

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $49.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.91 and a 200 day moving average of $49.77. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $38.92 and a 1 year high of $53.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.171 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

