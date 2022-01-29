Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,594 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,763 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,786,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $699,526,000 after buying an additional 158,251 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,450,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,281,000 after purchasing an additional 14,304 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 79.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,698,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,823 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 6.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,276,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,791,000 after buying an additional 208,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,662,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $51.25 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.31 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.87.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PHM. Barclays raised their price target on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

