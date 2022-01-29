Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,279 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 15,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 16,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $229.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.05.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $208.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.98 and a 52 week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.20%.

In related news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,931. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

