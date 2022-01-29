Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 19,533 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,340 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 19,533 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOLD. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 820.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 53.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

NYSE:GOLD opened at $18.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.37. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $25.37. The company has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.33.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.14%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOLD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. National Bank Financial cut Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Barrick Gold to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.16.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.