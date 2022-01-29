Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 98,005 Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 98,005 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Nokia were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nokia in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Optas LLC bought a new position in Nokia in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nokia in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nokia in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Nokia in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nokia in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.35.

Shares of Nokia stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79. Nokia Co. has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nokia Co. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

