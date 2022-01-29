OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.88

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.88 and traded as low as $4.00. OptimumBank shares last traded at $4.02, with a volume of 19,247 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised OptimumBank from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.88.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 20.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of OptimumBank by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 11,101 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimumBank during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimumBank during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. 12.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.

