Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $919.82 Million

Equities analysts expect Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) to post $919.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $934.88 million and the lowest is $905.30 million. Option Care Health reported sales of $804.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full-year sales of $3.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $891.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.47 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OPCH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Option Care Health stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. Option Care Health has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 49.48 and a beta of 1.35.

In other news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $148,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $474,180 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Option Care Health by 387.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 86,344 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Option Care Health by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Option Care Health by 492.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,659,000 after buying an additional 291,131 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 492,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,766,000 after purchasing an additional 16,354 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

