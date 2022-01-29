OptionRoom Trading 2.8% Higher This Week (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 29th. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $717,343.02 and $80,079.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0574 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00048988 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,565.75 or 0.06756126 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,921.20 or 0.99854168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00051507 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007127 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003174 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

