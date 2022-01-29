Oraichain Token Trading 4.1% Higher This Week (ORAI)

Oraichain Token (CURRENCY:ORAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Oraichain Token coin can currently be bought for about $4.39 or 0.00011524 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oraichain Token has a total market cap of $8.97 million and approximately $135,324.00 worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Oraichain Token has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00042649 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00108994 BTC.

About Oraichain Token

Oraichain Token (ORAI) is a coin. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 19,779,272 coins and its circulating supply is 2,044,424 coins. The official message board for Oraichain Token is medium.com/oraichain . Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oraichain Token’s official website is orai.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oraichain (orai.io) is a data oracle platform that aggregates and connects Artificial Intelligence APIs to smart contracts and regular applications. “

Oraichain Token Coin Trading

